Boxing

Angel Acosta faces Angelino Cordova on Apr 6 in Indio, CA

Parviz Iskenderov
Angel Acosta vs Angelino Cordova on April 6 in Indio, CA
Angel Acosta | Golden Boy/Lizette Dos Santos

Golden Boy Fight Night

San Juan, Puerto Rico’s former world champion Angel Acosta faces Angelino Cordova of Caracas, Venezuela on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night card on Thursday, April 6 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at flyweight. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) was in action last May at the same venue, where he stopped Janiel River in the first round. Before that, the 32-year-old, who had held WBO light flyweight title from 2017 to 2019, was stopped by Junto Nakatani in the fourth round in his bid to land the WBO flyweight belt.

Undefeated Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs) last fought in June 2022 when he took a split decision against Axel Aragon Vega and made his successful U.S. debut, which was also his first outing outside his home country. Prior to that the 27-year-old TKO’d his compatriot Gregory Vargas in the first round.

“We are working hard in the gym here in Indio, California with Joel Díaz. Cordova is a great fighter who comes from the front, I don’t know much about him but I’ll be ready for him,” said Angel Acosta. “I am very happy and motivated for this fight because it puts us close to an opportunity for the world championship. On April 6 I will be ready to put on a show for Puerto Rico and my family.”

“It’s a great opportunity for my career,” said Angelino Cordova. “I feel really excited and happy with this fight. There’s going to be fireworks inside that ring. Tito Acosta is a great champion and I have a lot of respect for him but It will be a war. I am training in NY and will be ready to face the best Acosta in April.”

The list of bouts featured on Acosta vs Cordova undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, April 7.

