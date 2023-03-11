Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Bellator 292 results, Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Stream Bellator 292 results live from San Jose, CA
Usman Nurmagomedov vs Benson Henderson faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Bellator 292 airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. In the five-round main event, No. 7 pound-for-pound Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his Bellator lightweight title in the Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal against former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (30-11).

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and No. 4-ranked Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another GP quarterfinal. Also on the card, No. 1-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2, 1 NC) and No. 2-ranked Linton Vassell (23-8) meet in the rematch serving as the heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, No. 2 Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) and No. 5 Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

How to watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, March 10
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play (free)
Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 2 pm AEDT

Bellator 292 free prelims air live on YouTube at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT and 11:30 am AEDT on YouTube.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson from practically anywhere.

Bellator 292 fight card

Get Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title
  • Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
  • Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary card

  • Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez
  • Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
  • Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
  • Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
  • Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
  • Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

