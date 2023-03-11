Bellator 292 airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. In the five-round main event, No. 7 pound-for-pound Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his Bellator lightweight title in the Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal against former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (30-11).
In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and No. 4-ranked Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another GP quarterfinal. Also on the card, No. 1-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2, 1 NC) and No. 2-ranked Linton Vassell (23-8) meet in the rematch serving as the heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, No. 2 Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) and No. 5 Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.
How to watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, March 10
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play (free)
Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 2 pm AEDT
Bellator 292 free prelims air live on YouTube at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT and 11:30 am AEDT on YouTube.
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson from practically anywhere.
Bellator 292 fight card
Get Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title
- Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
- Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi
Preliminary card
- Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez
- Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
- Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
- Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
- Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley