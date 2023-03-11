Bellator 292 airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. In the five-round main event, No. 7 pound-for-pound Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his Bellator lightweight title in the Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal against former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (30-11).

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and No. 4-ranked Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another GP quarterfinal. Also on the card, No. 1-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2, 1 NC) and No. 2-ranked Linton Vassell (23-8) meet in the rematch serving as the heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, No. 2 Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) and No. 5 Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

How to watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, March 10

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play (free)

Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 2 pm AEDT

Bellator 292 free prelims air live on YouTube at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT and 11:30 am AEDT on YouTube.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson from practically anywhere.

Bellator 292 fight card

Get Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary card

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley