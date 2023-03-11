Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen prelims air live from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Aqib Fiaz and Dean Dodge battle it out in an eight-round super featherweight clash. As well, Paddy Lacey faces James McCarthy in a six-rounder at middleweight and Campbell Hatton takes on Michel Gonxhe in a six-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, George Liddard and Daniel Przewieslik square off in a four-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, Pacheco vs Cullen airs live on Sunday, March 12.

