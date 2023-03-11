GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch prelims air live from Topsportcentrum Rotterdam in Holland on Saturday, March 11.
Among the bouts, Chico Kwasi squares off against Stefan Orza and David Tuitupou faces off Strahinja Mitric.
In Australia, GLORY 84 airs live on Sunday, March 12.
Get GLORY 84 full fight card and start time.
