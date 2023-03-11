GLORY 84 results, Beztati vs Petch

Kickboxing event GLORY 84 airs live from Topsportcentrum Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, March 11. On the top of fight card, Tyjani Beztati (23-4, 8 KO) defends his lightweight title against reigning featherweight champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (168-38-3, 27 KO). In the co-main event, former title challenger Tarik Khbabez (47-10-1, 26 KO) and Daniel Toledo (17-5, 8 KO) square off at light heavyweight.
Also on the main card, Jay Overmeer (28-4, 14 KO) faces Jamie Bates (27-7, 3 KO) at welterweight, Nordine Mahieddine (27-14, 12 KO) takes on Felipe Micheletti (16-10, 5 KO) at light heavyweight and Ertugrul Bayrak (17-9, 5 KO) meets Michael Boapeah (13-3-1, 6 KO) at middleweight. In addition, Nabil Khachab (25-3-1, 4 KO) goes up against Sofian Laïdouni (34-2-1, 17 KO) at heavyweight.
Among the prelims, Stefan Orza (18-0, 8 KO) and Chico Kwasi (36-4, 24 KO) battle it out at welterweight and David Tuitupou (9-0, 4 KO) and Strahinja Mitric (20-1, 13 KO) duel at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
GLORY 84 fight card
Main card
- Tyjani Beztati vs. Petchpanomrung – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title
- Tarik Khbabez vs. Daniel Toledo
- Jay Overmeer vs. Jamie Bates
- Nordine Mahieddine vs. Felipe Micheletti
- Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Michael Boapeah
- Nabil Khachab vs. Sofian Laidouni
Preliminary card
- Chico Kwasi vs. Stefan Orza
- David Tuitupou vs. Strahinja Mitric