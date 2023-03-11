Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Kickboxing

GLORY 84 results, Beztati vs Petch

Newswire

GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch

Kickboxing event GLORY 84 airs live from Topsportcentrum Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, March 11. On the top of fight card, Tyjani Beztati (23-4, 8 KO) defends his lightweight title against reigning featherweight champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (168-38-3, 27 KO). In the co-main event, former title challenger Tarik Khbabez (47-10-1, 26 KO) and Daniel Toledo (17-5, 8 KO) square off at light heavyweight.

Also on the main card, Jay Overmeer (28-4, 14 KO) faces Jamie Bates (27-7, 3 KO) at welterweight, Nordine Mahieddine (27-14, 12 KO) takes on Felipe Micheletti (16-10, 5 KO) at light heavyweight and Ertugrul Bayrak (17-9, 5 KO) meets Michael Boapeah (13-3-1, 6 KO) at middleweight. In addition, Nabil Khachab (25-3-1, 4 KO) goes up against Sofian Laïdouni (34-2-1, 17 KO) at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Stefan Orza (18-0, 8 KO) and Chico Kwasi (36-4, 24 KO) battle it out at welterweight and David Tuitupou (9-0, 4 KO) and Strahinja Mitric (20-1, 13 KO) duel at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

GLORY 84 fight card

Get GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Tyjani Beztati vs. Petchpanomrung – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title
  • Tarik Khbabez vs. Daniel Toledo
  • Jay Overmeer vs. Jamie Bates
  • Nordine Mahieddine vs. Felipe Micheletti
  • Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Michael Boapeah
  • Nabil Khachab vs. Sofian Laidouni

Preliminary card

  • Chico Kwasi vs. Stefan Orza
  • David Tuitupou vs. Strahinja Mitric
