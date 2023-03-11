GLORY 85: Heavyweight Tournament kickoff press conference

The fighters partaking in the 4-man heavyweight kickboxing tournament at GLORY 85 on Saturday, April 29 hosted a kickoff press conference. The list of participants includes Luis Tavares (63-8, 21 KO) of Holland, Enver Sljivar (40-6, 23 KO) of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Tariq Osaro (21-2-1, 10 KO) of Nigeria and Nordine Mahieddine (27-14, 12 KO) of France.

The winner of the tournament is expected to face Antonio Plazibat for the interim GLORY heavyweight title at the future event. Plus, the victor secures a spot in an 8-man heavyweight Grand Prix in December with $500,000 at stake.