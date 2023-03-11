Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Search
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Kickboxing

GLORY 85: Heavyweight Tournament kickoff press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

GLORY Kickboxing

The fighters partaking in the 4-man heavyweight kickboxing tournament at GLORY 85 on Saturday, April 29 hosted a kickoff press conference. The list of participants includes Luis Tavares (63-8, 21 KO) of Holland, Enver Sljivar (40-6, 23 KO) of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Tariq Osaro (21-2-1, 10 KO) of Nigeria and Nordine Mahieddine (27-14, 12 KO) of France.

The winner of the tournament is expected to face Antonio Plazibat for the interim GLORY heavyweight title at the future event. Plus, the victor secures a spot in an 8-man heavyweight Grand Prix in December with $500,000 at stake.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097