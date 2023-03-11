Los Angeles-born Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) and Littler River’s Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBO International super middleweight title on the line. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.
The ten-round super lightweight co-main event features Liverpool-born Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) up against a native of Kent, UK, Darragh Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs), based in Bondi, NSW, Australia. Also on the card, UK’s Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) and Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Liverpool’s Peter McGrail (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Argentina’s Nicolas Nahuel Botelli (14-7, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Warrington’s Rhiannon Dixon (7-0) takes on Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen
UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 4:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: 577 Fox Sports
Date: Sunday, March 12
Time: 7 am AEDT
Prelims: 4:30 am AEDT
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pacheco vs Cullen from practically anywhere.
Pacheco vs Cullen fight card
Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBO International super middleweight title
- Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Peter McGrail vs. Nicolas Nahuel Botelli, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
- Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title
Prelims
- Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Campbell Hatton vs. Michel Gonxhe, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- George Liddard vs. Daniel Przewieslik, 4 rounds, middleweight