Los Angeles-born Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) and Littler River’s Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBO International super middleweight title on the line. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.

The ten-round super lightweight co-main event features Liverpool-born Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) up against a native of Kent, UK, Darragh Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs), based in Bondi, NSW, Australia. Also on the card, UK’s Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) and Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Liverpool’s Peter McGrail (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Argentina’s Nicolas Nahuel Botelli (14-7, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Warrington’s Rhiannon Dixon (7-0) takes on Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 4:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: 577 Fox Sports

Date: Sunday, March 12

Time: 7 am AEDT

Prelims: 4:30 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pacheco vs Cullen from practically anywhere.

Pacheco vs Cullen fight card

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBO International super middleweight title

Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs. Nicolas Nahuel Botelli, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Prelims

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, middleweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Michel Gonxhe, 6 rounds, super lightweight

George Liddard vs. Daniel Przewieslik, 4 rounds, middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen results