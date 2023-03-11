PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 results – Kasanganay vs Elseady

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 airs live on Friday, March 10. MMA event features the four-fight card with international light heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

Advertisements

In the main event, Impa Kasanganay of the United States takes on Osama Elsaidy of Egypt. Also on the card, Taylor Johnson faces his fellow-American Trey Williams. Plus, Tristan Overvig meets Billy Elekana in an all-American clash. In addition, Monte Morrison of Nigeria goes up against Roland Dunlap of the United States.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network

Date: Friday, March 10

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Impa Kasanganay vs. Osama Elseady

Taylor Johnson vs. Trey Williams

Tristan Overvig vs. Billy Elekana

Monte Morrison vs. Roland Dunlap

PFL Contract winners