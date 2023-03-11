PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 results – Kasanganay vs Elseady

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 airs live on Friday, March 10. MMA event features the four-fight card with international light heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.
In the main event, Impa Kasanganay of the United States takes on Osama Elsaidy of Egypt. Also on the card, Taylor Johnson faces his fellow-American Trey Williams. Plus, Tristan Overvig meets Billy Elekana in an all-American clash. In addition, Monte Morrison of Nigeria goes up against Roland Dunlap of the United States.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.
How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7
United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, March 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 1 pm AEDT
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 results
Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Osama Elseady
- Taylor Johnson vs. Trey Williams
- Tristan Overvig vs. Billy Elekana
- Monte Morrison vs. Roland Dunlap