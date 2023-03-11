Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
MMA

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 results – Kasanganay vs Elseady

Newswire
Stream PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 Kasanganay vs Elseady results
Impa Kasanganay vs Osama Elseady faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 airs live on Friday, March 10. MMA event features the four-fight card with international light heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Impa Kasanganay of the United States takes on Osama Elsaidy of Egypt. Also on the card, Taylor Johnson faces his fellow-American Trey Williams. Plus, Tristan Overvig meets Billy Elekana in an all-American clash. In addition, Monte Morrison of Nigeria goes up against Roland Dunlap of the United States.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, March 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Osama Elseady
  • Taylor Johnson vs. Trey Williams
  • Tristan Overvig vs. Billy Elekana
  • Monte Morrison vs. Roland Dunlap

PFL Contract winners

