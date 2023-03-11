Australia’s undefeated top ranked contender Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) and American former world champion Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) from Detroit, Michigan square off in the main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales on Sunday, March 12. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title. Ahead of their 12-round clash, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Advertisements

Tszyu and Harrison met face-to-face in front of the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge and famed Sydney Opera House on Friday, putting their differences aside to shake hands and wish each other good luck. While Harrison strolled onto the dais shirtless and looking supremely confident, Tszyu took his time at Bennelong Lawn and Royal Botanic Gardens before exiting a Dodge Ram Viper V10 in a dazzling blue suit.

“I like Tim,” Harrison said on stage. “I don’t think he knows how corny he is, but I like him. That’s cool the way he rolled up. That’s him. I like it. I’m just different.”

“I’m not into all this diva stuff, rolling up in a car,” Tszyu admitted. “I just roll with the punches. All this other stuff, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the United States, the fight airs live on Saturday, March 11 on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount Plus.

Check out below what the fighters had to say.

Tim Tszyu: This is the opponent I need to show what I can do

Tim Tszyu at the final press conference ahead of his bout against Tony Harrison in Sydney, Australia | No Limit Boxing

“I see him, and he looks dry, but he looks ready. I don’t really like Tony right now. I’m ready to fight right now. There’s no kisses and hugs happening. I’m coming to fight. There’s a dog in me right now.

“Tony’s a funny guy. He’s a good talker and he’s a banter-type guy and he’s got a little comedian in him. Everyone’s different the way we do things personality wise. So let him be him.

“I’m coming here in a dog fight. This is the opponent I need to show what I can do. This is a different Tim you will see. I feel in a different mode. I just feel different. I had 350 rounds of sparring, and that’s a lot of rounds and I tapered at the right time. I just feel in tremendous shape. As the rounds go up, the more energy I get.

“I’m not judging Tony from his past, I’m judging Tony for his preparation for this fight. Because what he was before is not what he is now. He could be much better, or he could be much worse. He could be full-steam rounds 9 through 12, or he could be hitting rock bottom. Who knows?”

Tony Harrison: The whole world knows how this fight plays out

Tony Harrison at the final press conference ahead of his bout against Tim Tszyu in Sydney, Australia | No Limit Boxing

“I feel amazing. In past fights I’d weigh 162, 63. But I’m right there. Not only physically but mentally I feel amazing. I hear Tim speak about how skinny I am and how frail I look, but I came up here without a shirt on so you could visualize what you’re about to touch. I want you to see it, believe it. Visualize it, son. I came here to show exactly what you’re going to see. I’m not here to catfish you. I want you to go to sleep and dream about me and see what you’re about to get.

“Fighting for me is fun. I’ve been fighting every single day of my life. I don’t think he’s had to endure half the stuff that I have. This fight, this press conference is fun for me. Like I said, I feel great.

“He got out of that car like a diva. You had someone open the door for you. I’m not talking about the type of suit you got on, I’m talking about how you got out of that car like a diva. Like, come on, man. He’s just different. I’m not knocking him. What floats his boat floats his, what floats mine floats mine, but Sunday we’re gonna be in the same boat and let’s see who makes it off.

“I already have visualized how this fight is coming. I think I know how this fight is going to play out, and I think the whole world knows how this fight plays out. For me, expect the unexpected. I know he expects me to do one thing, but expect the unexpected. I know we’re both going into war and it’s going to be a great fight.”

In the co-main event, Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) of Cuba meet in a ten-round clash at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) of Australia and TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) of Ireland faceoff in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Get Tszyu vs Harrison full fight card.