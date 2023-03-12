Bruno Gustavo da Silva (13-5-2, 1 NC) came out victorious when he faced Tyson Nam (21-14-1) at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on ESPN+ from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The 32-year-old native of Piracicaba, Brazil defeated his Waimanalo, Hawaii-born 39-year-old opponent via rear-naked choke.

The scheduled for three rounds flyweight bout ended at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the second round. There was no tap.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

