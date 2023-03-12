Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Bruno Gustavo da Silva chokes out Tyson Nam in second round at UFC Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

Bruno Gustavo da Silva (13-5-2, 1 NC) came out victorious when he faced Tyson Nam (21-14-1) at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on ESPN+ from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The 32-year-old native of Piracicaba, Brazil defeated his Waimanalo, Hawaii-born 39-year-old opponent via rear-naked choke.

The scheduled for three rounds flyweight bout ended at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the second round. There was no tap.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get all UFC Las Vegas results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

