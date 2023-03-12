Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Darragh Foley TKO’s Robbie Davies Jr in third round – ankle injury

Parviz Iskenderov
Kent, UK-born Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs) defeated local Robbie Davies Jr (23-4, 15 KOs) when the pair squared off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The bout was featured on the card topped by Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for the WBO International title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. Foley, fighting out of Bondi, NSW, took the victory via TKO. Liverpool-born Davies was sent to the canvas in the second round, and then in the third round, getting his right ankle injured along the way.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card results.

