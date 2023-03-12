Kent, UK-born Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs) defeated local Robbie Davies Jr (23-4, 15 KOs) when the pair squared off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The bout was featured on the card topped by Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for the WBO International title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. Foley, fighting out of Bondi, NSW, took the victory via TKO. Liverpool-born Davies was sent to the canvas in the second round, and then in the third round, getting his right ankle injured along the way.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

