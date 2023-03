Davey Grant (15-6) of England claimed the win against Raphael Assuncao (28-10) of Brazil via inverted triangle choke when the pair met at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on ESPN+ from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The bantamweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 43 seconds into the third round.

Davey Grant with the reverse triangle submission ? #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/XIPSrJ5Ab8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 11, 2023

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get all UFC Las Vegas results.