Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Search
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Diego Pacheco stops Jack Cullen in fourth round to lift International title

Parviz Iskenderov

Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for WBO International title at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England

Diego Pacheco (18-0, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The pair squared off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBO International super middleweight title on the line.

Advertisements

Los Angeles-born Pacheco dominated and stopped Littler River’s Cullen in the fourth round, twice sending him down along the way.

Pacheco TKO’s Cullen in Round 4

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097