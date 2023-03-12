Diego Pacheco (18-0, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The pair squared off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBO International super middleweight title on the line.

Advertisements

Los Angeles-born Pacheco dominated and stopped Littler River’s Cullen in the fourth round, twice sending him down along the way.

Pacheco TKO’s Cullen in Round 4

DIEGO PACHECO GET'S IT DONE. ? pic.twitter.com/2344YdEMjJ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 11, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card results.