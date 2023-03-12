UK’s Johnny Fisher (8-0, 7 KOs) dominated and stopped Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (6-3, 2 KOs) when the pair squared off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for the WBO International title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off in the fourth round after Fisher tagged Damiani with another series of heavy punches.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

