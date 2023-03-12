Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Johnny Fisher dominates & stops Alfonso Damiani in fourth round

Parviz Iskenderov

Pacheco vs Cullen

UK’s Johnny Fisher (8-0, 7 KOs) dominated and stopped Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (6-3, 2 KOs) when the pair squared off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for the WBO International title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off in the fourth round after Fisher tagged Damiani with another series of heavy punches.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card results.

