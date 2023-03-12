Josh Fremd (10-4) came out victorious and handed Sedriques Dumas (7-1) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on ESPN+ from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The 29-year-old native of Connellsville, Pennsylvania defeated his 27-year-old opponent from Pensacola, FLorida via guillotine choke. The middleweight bout ended at 3 minutes into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

