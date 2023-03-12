Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron date set for May 20 in Dublin

Katie Taylor looks to become a two-division undisputed champion when she takes on Chantelle Cameron at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. Battling it out in front of her homecoutnry crowd, the long-reigning undisputed lightweight champion moves up a weight class to challenge a native of Northampton, England for her undisputed super lightweight title. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

Taylor had originally been scheduled to face a newly-crowned undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. The bout was cancelled after the latter withdrew citing an injury.

Undefeated 36-year-old, Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) was in action last October in London, where she scored a unanimous decision against Karen Carabajal. In April 2022, she took a split decision against Serrano in New York.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said Taylor. “It’s two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in Dublin on May 20.”

Unbeaten 31-year-old, Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) landed the undisputed super lightweight title last November in Abu Dhabi where she defeated Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision. In May 2022 in London, she scored a UD against Victoria Bustos.

“It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” said Cameron. “It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

“I’m no stranger to boxing away from home now and to be going into Katie’s backyard for her homecoming is massive. I’m glad to be a part of history again like I was in Abu Dhabi. I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that. The fight will be electric. We both are experienced, we are both game and we are both are coming to win

“To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me. To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women’s boxing will really mark my place in women’s boxing and create my own legacy.”

The list of Taylor vs Cameron undercard bouts, as well as ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 21.