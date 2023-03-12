Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
UFC

Mario Bautista submits Guido Cannetti in first round at UFC Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

Mario Bautista (12-2) collected his fourth win in a row when he faced Guido Cannetti (10-8) at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on ESPN+ from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. A native of Winnemucca, Nevada, fighting out of Glendale, Arizona defeated his opponent from Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina via rear-naked choke. The bantamweight bout was stopped at 3 minutes and 18 seconds into the first round following the tap.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get all UFC Las Vegas results.

