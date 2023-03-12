Australian undefeated contender Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales and American former world champion Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan square off in the main event live stream from Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, March 12. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In the United States, the fight airs live on Saturday, March 11.
The winner of Tszyu vs Harrison clash takes the interim belt and becomes the mandatory challenger to American undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana. Tszyu had been scheduled to challenge Charlo in January, but the bout fell off after the champion broke his hand in training. Harrison defeated Charlo in 2018 by decision to capture a world title. Charlo took the revenge by knockout a year later.
In the ten-round light heavyweight co-main event, Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) of Australia goes up against Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) of Cuba. Among other Tszyu vs Harrison undercard bouts, Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) of Australia takes on TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) of Ireland in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Issac Hardman (13-1, 11 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (26-2, 19 KOs) meet in an all-Australian ten-round contest at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs), Tim Tszyu’s younger brother, duels his fellow-Australian Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison
Australia
Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 12
Time: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, March 11
Time: 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT
Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Harrison from practically anywhere.
Tszyu vs Harrison fight card
Get Tszyu vs Harrison full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title
- Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title
- Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title
- Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant IBF Australasian super middleweight title
- Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard
- Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Mazoudier’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title
- Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak, 8 rounds, light heavyweight