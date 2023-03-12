Australian undefeated contender Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales and American former world champion Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan square off in the main event live stream from Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, March 12. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In the United States, the fight airs live on Saturday, March 11.

The winner of Tszyu vs Harrison clash takes the interim belt and becomes the mandatory challenger to American undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana. Tszyu had been scheduled to challenge Charlo in January, but the bout fell off after the champion broke his hand in training. Harrison defeated Charlo in 2018 by decision to capture a world title. Charlo took the revenge by knockout a year later.

In the ten-round light heavyweight co-main event, Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) of Australia goes up against Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) of Cuba. Among other Tszyu vs Harrison undercard bouts, Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) of Australia takes on TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) of Ireland in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Issac Hardman (13-1, 11 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (26-2, 19 KOs) meet in an all-Australian ten-round contest at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs), Tim Tszyu’s younger brother, duels his fellow-Australian Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 12

Time: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, March 11

Time: 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Harrison from practically anywhere.

Tszyu vs Harrison fight card

Main card

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant IBF Australasian super middleweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Mazoudier’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, featherweight

Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

