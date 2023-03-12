Peter McGrail decisions Nicolas Nahuel Botelli in ten-rounder

Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Argentina’s Nicolas Nahuel Botelli (14-8, 8 KOs) at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for the WBO International title live stream on DAZN. After ten rounds of a super bantamweight battle, all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of hometown favorite.

Peter McGrail and Nicolas Botelli going all out. ???#PachecoCullen is LIVE on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/7doZEZaEnA — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 11, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

