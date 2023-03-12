Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Peter McGrail decisions Nicolas Nahuel Botelli in ten-rounder

Parviz Iskenderov
Peter McGrail defeats Nicolas Nahuel Botelli by decision
Peter McGrail vs Nicolas Nahuel Botelli | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pacheco vs Cullen

Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Argentina’s Nicolas Nahuel Botelli (14-8, 8 KOs) at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for the WBO International title live stream on DAZN. After ten rounds of a super bantamweight battle, all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of hometown favorite.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card results.

