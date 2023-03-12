Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili squared off in the main event of UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The contest featured former 135-pound champion up against a native of Tbilisi, Georgia.

The scheduled for five rounds bantamweight bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the Georgian fighter.

With the victory, Dvalishvili improved to 16-4 and secured his ninth win in a row. Yan suffered the third straight defeat and dropped to 16-5.

Check out Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili full fight video highlights below.

Yan vs Dvalishvili full fight video highlights

Merab Dvalishvili makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Petr Yan.

Round 1.

Ambos estelares activos para empezar el combate? #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/RbEq1uxUFd — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 12, 2023

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

It’s all over.

Verdict.

SIN PROBLEMAS?? @MerabDvalishvil el vencedor de la estelar por decisión unánime #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/2Dnx3TBfZ0 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 12, 2023

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

