Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili squared off in the main event of UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The contest featured former 135-pound champion up against a native of Tbilisi, Georgia.
The scheduled for five rounds bantamweight bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the Georgian fighter.
With the victory, Dvalishvili improved to 16-4 and secured his ninth win in a row. Yan suffered the third straight defeat and dropped to 16-5.
Check out Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili full fight video highlights below.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.
