Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Search
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
UFC

Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili full fight video highlights

Newswire

UFC Las Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili squared off in the main event of UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The contest featured former 135-pound champion up against a native of Tbilisi, Georgia.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds bantamweight bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the Georgian fighter.

With the victory, Dvalishvili improved to 16-4 and secured his ninth win in a row. Yan suffered the third straight defeat and dropped to 16-5.

Check out Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Yan vs Dvalishvili full fight video highlights

Merab Dvalishvili makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Petr Yan.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

It’s all over.

Verdict.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get UFC Las Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097