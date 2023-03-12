Warrington’s Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KOs) improved her unbeaten record and handed Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson (5-1-1) her first career defeat when the pair squared off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The bout was featured on the card topped by Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen for the WBO International title live stream on DAZN. The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout ended prior to the final bell.

Advertisements

Dixon claimed the win, as well as the Commonwealth title, via sixth-round TKO, twice sending Wilkinson to the canvas with body shots. Although the latter beat the eight count, and both times got back on her feet, the referee called it a day and waved the fight off.

Those Body Shots ? @RhiannonDixon3 is the NEW Commonwealth Lightweight Champ! pic.twitter.com/OVjI1dEZWV — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 11, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 12.

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card results.