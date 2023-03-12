Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison full fight video highlights

Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison squared off live on Main Event on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, March 12. The contest featured Australia’s undefeated top ranked contender going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd against American former world champion of Detroit, Michigan. The pair battled it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Tszyu dominated and stopped Harrison in the ninth round, dropping him to the canvas with a barrage of unanswered punches. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but the referee called it a day and waved the fight off deeming the former world champion unable to continue.

In the United States, the fight aired live on Showtime on Saturday, March 11.

‘The message was sent clearly’

With the victory by TKO, Tim Tszyu improved his unbeaten record to 22-0, 16 KOs, took the interim belt and became the mandatory challenger to Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana. Tszyu had originally been scheduled to challenge the undisputed 154-pound king Charlo in January, but the bout fell off after the champion broke his hand and was forced to withdraw.

The 28-year-old son of former unified champion Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu made his U.S. debut in March 2022 in Minneapolis, where he scored a unanimous decision against Cleveland’s 2012 Olympian and former world title challenger Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs).

“Thank you, Australia,” Tim Tszyu said post-fight. “I got one, one sentence: ‘What’s my motherf***ing name?'”

When asked whether the fight was about proving the doubters that he belonged, Tszyu pointed at the crowd of fans saying “This is what it’s all about, every single one of you”.

“I knew he had a jab, so I knew I had to be smart about it. The competitor I had in front of me – he is the man, who beat the man, which means I just beat the man, who beat the man. What does it make me?”

“The respect is always there. We had a bit of banter, but we always had respect for each other. In this ring, is where we prove to each other. Tonight, I was the man to prove to him that I was a better man.”

“The message was sent clearly [to Jermell Charlo]. You know what’s up, you know what’s next. I’m coming, I’m coming to America.”

‘The better man won tonight’

Tony Harrison dropped to 29-4-1, 21 KOs. He defeated Charlo in December 2018 by unanimous decision to land a world title. Charlo took the revenge via eleventh-round knockout a year later.

“I’m cool man,” Tony Harrison said post-fight when asked if he was OK. “The better man won tonight.”

“Tim, congratulations”.

‘Tim is next’

“I’m ready,” Jermall Charlo said at the SHOWTIME studio. “When I get my hand right, when we get back in the ring for some more training… Put him back in.”

When asked if he had seen anything different from Tim Tszyu what he had been training for, Charlo said “No, that’s exactly what we’ve seen – come forward, not as fast and bigger pace. Strong, of course, throwing hard punches. Don’t we all?”

“I’m a different animal. I’m a different fighter than Tony. You can’t compare me and try to compare Tony’s skills of boxing. He did move less than what he normally does.. But he didn’t do it out, he didn’t bring that dog in. If he wanted to fight me, he would have to bring more dog in him.

“But, Tim is next. And that’s what we had before injury. so it’s not like I’m not prepared already.”

Tszyu vs Harrison full fight video highlights

Tony Harrison makes his ring walk.

From the 313 to ‘The Land Down Under’ ?@Iamboxing enters the squared circle with big aspirations ?#TszyuHarrison pic.twitter.com/m6YeNJOfyY — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 12, 2023

Here comes Tim Tszyu.

Hometown Hitter ?@Tim_Tszyu heads to the ring with a nation behind him ??

#TszyuHarrison STARTS NOW on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/Vr7NkS39ET — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 12, 2023

Tszyu tags Harrison with big right in Round 3.

.@Tim_Tszyu ROCKS Harrison in round 3 with a huge right hand ?#TszyuHarrison pic.twitter.com/tC7Nyg62JT — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 12, 2023

Tszyu dominates Harrison in Round 7.

.@Tim_Tszyu forcing Harrison to fight off the ropes in round 7 ?#TszyuHarrison pic.twitter.com/TE1BD4QRrX — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 12, 2023

Tszyu stops Harrison in Round 9.

WOW ?@Tim_Tszyu predicted he would stop Harrison in round 9 and he GETS IT DONE ?#TszyuHarrison pic.twitter.com/XHDW2Tll0B — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 12, 2023

Tony Harrison post-fight interview.

Tim Tszyu post-fight interview.

Message from Jermell Charlo.

