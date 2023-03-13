Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 1 NC, 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on Saturday, March 18. The contest features Mazatlan, Mexico’s former WBO super middleweight champion up against a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 19.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, South El Monte, California-born former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) from Labogon, Mandaue, Philippines. The pair squares off in a 12-rounder at lightweight.

Among other Ramirez vs Rosado undercard bouts, Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico faces off Alex Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in a ten-rounder at lightweight. As well, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida meets Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland, California in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Patricio Manuel (1-0) of Santa Monica, California takes on Hien Huynh (1-1) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

In addition, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii goes up against Jonathan Perez (40-34, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a four-rounder at super featherweight and San Diego, California-based Mexico’s Jorge Chavez (4-0, 3 KOs) duels Bryan Perez (12-16-1, 11 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a four-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ramirez vs Rosado tickets

Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado tickets to witness all the action at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on Saturday, March 18 are on sale.

Ramirez vs Rosado tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 18. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT.

Ramirez vs Rosado fight card

The current Ramirez vs Rosado lineup looks as the following:

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight

Oscar Duarte Jurado vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, lightweight

Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Patricio Manuel vs. Hien Huynh, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Bryan Perez, 4 rounds, featherweight