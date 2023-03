UFC 286 Countdown features reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman ahead of their third fight at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 18. Plus, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev ahead of their 155-pound co-main event bout.

MMA fans can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.