UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the welterweight title contested on the night. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 19.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) of England defends his belt against former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2) of Nigeria. The pair meets for the third time. Usman won their first non-title bout in December 2015 by unanimous decision. Edwards took the revenge and landed the belt by KO in the fifth round at UFC 278 last August.

In the three-round co-main event, former interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (23-4) of the United States and Rafael Fiziev (12-1) of Azerbaijan square off at lightweight. No. 3-ranked Gaethje was in action last May when he was submitted in the first round by Charles Oliveira in his second attempt to claim UFC title. No. 6-ranked Fiziev is looking for his seventh win in a row, following the fifth-round KO of Rafael dos Anjos last July.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 286 PPV card, Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) of Iceland takes on Bryan Barberena (18-9) of the United States at welterweight. As well, Jennifer Maia (20-9-1) of Brazil faces unbeaten Casey O’Neill (9-0) of Australia at women’s flyweight. In addition, Marvin Vettori (18-6-1) of Italy goes up against Roman Dolidze (12-1) of Georgia at middleweight.

The top of UFC 286 preliminary card pits Jack Shore (16-1) of Wales and Makwan Amirkhani (17-8) of Finland at welterweight. Also on the card a pair of lightweight bouts featuring Chris Duncan (9-1) of Scotland up against Omar Morales (11-3) of Venezuela and Sam Patterson (10-1-1) of England faceoff unbeaten Yanal Ashmoz (6-0) of Israel. Plus, Muhammad Mokaev (9-0) of England and Jafel Filho (14-2) of Brazil battle it out at flyweight.

Among the UFC 286 early prelims, Lerone Murphy (11-0-1) of England meets fellow-unbeaten Gabriel Santos (10-0) of Brazil at featherweight, unbeaten Christian Leroy Duncan (7-0) of England faces Dusko Todorovic (12-3) of Serbia at middleweight and Jake Hadley (9-1) of England takes on Malcolm Gordon (14-6) of Canada at flyweight. In addition, Joanne Wood (15-8) of Scotland goes up against Luana Carolina (8-3) of Brazil at women’s flyweight and Jai Herbert (12-4) of England duels Ludovit Klein (19-4) of Slovakia at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Juliana Miller (4-1) of the United States and Veronica Hardy (6-4-1) of Venezuela square off at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 286 tickets

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 tickets to witness all the action at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18 are on sale.

UFC 286 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, March 18. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 19. The start time is 8 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 6 am AEDT. The early prelims begin at 4 am AEDT.

UFC 286 lineup

The full UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo