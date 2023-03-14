Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert live stream from Laval, Canada

Jean Pascal and Michael Eifert battle it out in the main event live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Thursday, March 16. The contest features Haitian-Canadian former light heavyweight champion up against contender from Germany. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds IBF 175-pound world title eliminator.

Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) captured his first world title in 2009 when he defeated Adrian Diaconu for the WBC championship. He made three defenses, including a stoppage win over Chad Dawson in 2010. Pascal lost the title to Bernard Hopkins the following year, but he remained a force in the division with wins against Lucian Bute, Yunieski Gonzalez, Marcus Browne and Badou Jack, in addition to tough battles with Sergey Kovalev, Eleider Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. The 40-year-old is coming off a decision win over then-undefeated Fanlong Meng.

Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) debuted in 2018 and suffered one setback via majority decision against Tom Dzemski in 2020. He is 5-0 since his lone defeat, including a decision win over Dzemski in their July 2021 rematch.

How to watch Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert

Boxing fans can watch Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Thursday, March 16. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, March 17 at 10 am AEDT. International live stream is available on FITE.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pascal vs Eifert from practically anywhere.

Pascal vs Eifert undercard

Among Pascal vs Eifert undercard bouts, Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) is looking for his fourth win in a row when he faces fellow Canadian Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight. The 33-year-old defeated then-unbeaten prospect Misael Cabrera Urias in June 2022.

As well, Irish Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs) takes on undefeated Mexican prospect Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Ward won his previous bout last December by decision against Fred Julan.

Plus, former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KOs) meets Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the IBF International junior welterweight title. Camara lost in a bid for the unified junior welterweight title in November 2021, but the 34-year-old is coming off two stoppage wins last year.

In addition, Italian Yoel Angeloni (1-0) goes up against Alexander Calixto (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at welterweight, Caroline Veyre (2-0) and Anaelle Angerville (5-1-1) square off in a six-rounder at featherweight and undefeated Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) duels Mexico’s Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

Pascal vs Eifert fight card

The announced Pascal vs Eifert fight card looks as the following:

Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – IBF light heavyweight title eliminator

Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 8 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF Intercontinental super lightweight title

Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto, 4 rounds, welterweight

Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro, 8 rounds, bantamweight