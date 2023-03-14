Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus on May 20 in Dublin

Terri Harper puts her WBA super welterweight title on the line when she faces Cecilia Braekhus at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The scheduled for ten rounds bout joins a lineup of undercard action leading to Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on DAZN.

Two-division world champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) last foguht in September 2022 in Nottingham, England where she scored a unanimous decision against Hannah Rankin and landed the WBA super welterweight title. In March 2022, the 26-year-old native of Denaby Main, Yorkshire similarly defeated Yamila Belen Abellaneda and rebounded from the defeat suffered the previous November against Alycia Baumgardner, who claimed her WBC super featherweight belt via fourth-round TKO.

“This fight has been a long time coming but it will be worth the wait to be on such an amazing card,” said Harper. “All eyes around the world will be watching that night and I want to show everyone who Terri Harper is.”

Cartagena, Colombia-born Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) is a former undisputed welterweight champion. The 41-year-old representative of Norway won her previous bout last December by unanimous decision against Marisa Joana Portillo. With the win she made her successful ring return after suffering the defeat by UD against Jessica McCaskill in her bid to reclaim the undisputed welterweight title. The pair first met in August 2020 when the American claimed the crown by majority decision.

“I’m very excited to challenge Terri Harper for the WBA 154-pound world title on this tremendous card, my first time fighting in Ireland,” said Braekus. “I’ve spent my entire career facing the toughest challenges and this fight is another chapter.”

In the main event, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) of Ireland challenges Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) of England for her undisputed super lightweight title.

In Australia, Taylor vs Cameron airs live on Sunday, May 21.