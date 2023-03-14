Search
UFC 286 start time: How to watch Edwards vs Usman 3

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on PPV from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday March 18, which makes it Sunday March 19 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by the five-round championship clash.

On the top of fight card, England’s current welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title against Nigeria’s former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2). The pair squares off for the third time. Usman came out victorious from their first non-title bout in December 2015 by unanimous decision. Edwards took the revenge and became a new champion by knockout in the fifth round in August 2022.

In the co-main event, American former interim lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Justin Gaethje (23-4) takes on No. 6-ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-1) of Azerbaijan. Among other bouts featured on the UFC 286 fight card, Bryan Barberena (18-9) of the United States faces Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) of Iceland at welterweight, Brazil’s Jennifer Maia (20-9-1) meets unbeaten Casey O’Neill (9-0) of Australia at women’s flyweight and Georgia’s Roman Dolidze (12-1) duels Italy’s Marvin Vettori (18-6-1) at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 286 start time in USA, Edwards vs Usman 3

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, March 18. The time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT live stream on ESPN+.

Order PPV on ESPN+

UFC 286 start time in Australia, Edwards vs Usman 3

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 19. The start time is 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 286 fight card

The full UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

  • Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
  • Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
  • Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card

  • Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
  • Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
  • Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo
