UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on PPV from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday March 18, which makes it Sunday March 19 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by the five-round championship clash.

On the top of fight card, England’s current welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title against Nigeria’s former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2). The pair squares off for the third time. Usman came out victorious from their first non-title bout in December 2015 by unanimous decision. Edwards took the revenge and became a new champion by knockout in the fifth round in August 2022.

In the co-main event, American former interim lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Justin Gaethje (23-4) takes on No. 6-ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-1) of Azerbaijan. Among other bouts featured on the UFC 286 fight card, Bryan Barberena (18-9) of the United States faces Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) of Iceland at welterweight, Brazil’s Jennifer Maia (20-9-1) meets unbeaten Casey O’Neill (9-0) of Australia at women’s flyweight and Georgia’s Roman Dolidze (12-1) duels Italy’s Marvin Vettori (18-6-1) at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 286 start time in USA, Edwards vs Usman 3

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, March 18. The time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 286 start time in Australia, Edwards vs Usman 3

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 19. The start time is 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 286 fight card

The full UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo