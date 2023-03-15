Kamaru Usman on viral KO loss to Leon Edwards: The kick was the only weapon he used that worked

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is looking to reclaim the title when he faces reigning champion Leon Edwards in the rematch headlining UFC 286 live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of the event “The Nigerian Nightmare” appeared on The Pivot Podcast and went deep on the immediate aftermath of his viral head kick KO defeat to “Rocky” and how he planned to settle the score.

MMA fans can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.