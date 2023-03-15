Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Boxing

Richard Torrez Jr withdraws from Willie Jake Jr fight on Mar 25 with injury

Newswire
Richard Torrez Jr injured, withdraws from Willie Jake Jr fight
Richard Torrez Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jose Ramirez-Richard Commey and Seniesa Estrada-Tina Rupprecht doubleheader to be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. has been forced to withdraw from his March 25 homecoming fight due to a training injury. Torrez (5-0, 5 KOs), from Tulare, California, was scheduled to face Willie Jake Jr. in the six-round ESPN-televised opener at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The 23-year-old southpaw knockout artist, who has three first-round knockouts on his ledger, is expected to return this summer.

The ESPN broadcast will now be a doubleheader featuring Jose Ramirez and Richard “RC” Commey in a junior welterweight showdown and a minimumweight title unification fight between WBA champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBC queen Tina Rupprecht.

More
BoxingNews

