UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 features a series of MMA bouts with the welterweight title contested in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, March 19 at 8 am AEDT.

A newly-crowned 170-pound champion Leon Edwards (20-3) of England makes the first defense of his title in the immediate rematch against former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2) of Nigeria. The pair meets for the third time. Edwards dethroned Usman by knockout in the fifth round last August at UFC 278 and avenged the defeat by unanimous decision suffered in their first non-title bout in December 2015.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Justin Gaethje (23-4) of the United States goes up against No. 6-ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-1) of Azerbaijan. Also on the card, Bryan Barberena (18-9) of the United States faces off Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) of Iceland at welterweight. Plus, Jennifer Maia (20-9-1) of Brazil takes on unbeaten Casey O’Neill (9-0) of Australia at women’s flyweight. Kicking off the action, Marvin Vettori (18-6-1) of Italy and Roman Dolidze (12-1) of Georgia square off at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 19. The start time is scheduled for 8 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 6 am AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 4 am AEDT.

UFC 286 Sydney time (AEDT)

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 8 am AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEDT. The early preliminary card starts at 4 am AEDT.

UFC 286 Melbourne time (AEDT)

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 8 am AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEDT. The early preliminary card starts at 4 am AEDT.

UFC 286 Brisbane time (AEST)

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 7 am AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 5 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 3 am AEST.

UFC 286 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 5 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 3 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 1 am AWST.

UFC 286 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 7:30 am ACDT.

The preliminary card begins at 5:30 am ACDT. The early preliminary card starts at 3:30 am ACDT.

UFC 286 Hobart time (AEDT)

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 8 am AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEDT. The early preliminary card starts at 4 am AEDT.

UFC 286 Canberra time (AEDT)

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 8 am AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEDT. The early preliminary card starts at 4 am AEDT.

UFC 286 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 286 start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 4:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 2:30 am ACST.

UFC 286 fight card

The full UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo