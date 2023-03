Mexican star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight title against challenger from England, John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) on Saturday, May 6 at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on DAZN. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a launch press conference at Petco Park Stadium, San Diego.

In the UK and Australia, Canelo vs Ryder airs live on Sunday, May 7.