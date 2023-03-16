Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) and Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA International welterweight title in the main event of NXTGEN card taking place at Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of their ten-round bout live stream on DAZN, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference.

Also on the card, Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs) takes on Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) meets Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) in a ten-rounder for the vacant English heavyweight belt and Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) squares off against Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight strap. In addition, Ben Ridings (5-3) duels Mark Dickinson (4-0, 1 KOs) at middleweight and Jordan Ellison (14-44-3, 1 KO) faces Calum French (3-0, 1 KO) at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card.