Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Boxing

Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

NXTGEN

Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) and Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA International welterweight title in the main event of NXTGEN card taking place at Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of their ten-round bout live stream on DAZN, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference.

Also on the card, Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs) takes on Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) meets Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) in a ten-rounder for the vacant English heavyweight belt and Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) squares off against Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight strap. In addition, Ben Ridings (5-3) duels Mark Dickinson (4-0, 1 KOs) at middleweight and Jordan Ellison (14-44-3, 1 KO) faces Calum French (3-0, 1 KO) at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097