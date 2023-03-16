Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado final pre-fight press conference

Ramirez vs Rosado

Former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 1 NC, 15 KOs) square off in the main event at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on Saturday, March 18. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds live stream on DAZN. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) and former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) battle it out in a 12-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card, Alex Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) takes on Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) faces Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Ramirez vs Rosado full fight card.

