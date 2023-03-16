Former two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda makes his ring return on Saturday, March 25 at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico where he faces Neeraj Goyat. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds main event bout live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Long Beach, California-born Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs, 2 NC) was in action last November when he faced Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC light welterweight title, but was stopped in the 11th round. Before that, the 33-year-old TKO’d Josue Vargas in the first round, scored a unanimous decision against Hank Lundy and KO’d Ivan Baranchyk in Round 5. In February 2019, Zepeda dropped a majority decision against Jose Ramirez in his first attempt to land the belt.

Neeraj Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) won his previous bout in July 2022 via second-round TKO of Channarong Injampa and secured his eighth straight victory. Prior to that, the 31-year-old native of Karnal, India stopped Chayanon Phothijun and Parinwirat Kankrai in the third and second round, respectively, and earned a unanimous decision against Suresh Pasham.

The co-main event features Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in a ten-round super welterweight bout against a to be named opponent. In his previous outing last October, the 27-year-old challenged Sebastian Fundora for the interim WBC super welterweight title, but suffered the defeat by majority decision.

Also on the card, Guadalajara’s Rafael Espinoza (19-0, 16 KOs) in a ten-round clash at featherweight. His opponent is also expected to be announced shortly.

Plus, Aaron Silva (11-0, 8 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico faces Jaime Lopez (10-8, 4 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico in an eight-rounder at super middleweight and Miguel Torres (11-1, 6 KOs) of Guadalajara takes on Kevin Montiel (6-2-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. The current lineup can be found below.

In Australia, Zepeda vs Goyat airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Zepeda vs Goyat fight card

Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Carlos Ocampo vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. TBA, 10 rounds, featherweight

Aaron Silva vs. Jaime Lopez, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Miguel Torres vs. Kevin Montiel, 8 rounds, super featherweight