UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 pre-fight press conference

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday March 18. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

In the main event, England’s current welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title against Nigeria’s former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2). The pair squares off for the third time following their championship bout last August at UFC 278, when Edwards KO’d Usman and claimed the belt. Usman beat Edwards by decision in their first non-title bout in December 2015.

Also in attendance at the press conference, the co-main event fighters American former interim lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Justin Gaethje (23-4) and No. 6-ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-1) of Azerbaijan.

UFC 286 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286 full fight card and start time.