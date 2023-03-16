Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday March 18. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

In the main event, England’s current welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title against Nigeria’s former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2). The pair squares off for the third time following their championship bout last August at UFC 278, when Edwards KO’d Usman and claimed the belt. Usman beat Edwards by decision in their first non-title bout in December 2015.

Also in attendance at the press conference, the co-main event fighters American former interim lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Justin Gaethje (23-4) and No. 6-ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-1) of Azerbaijan.

UFC 286 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286 full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097