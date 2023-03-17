Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus on March 17 canceled, new date April 21 in Pembroke Pines, FL

Parviz Iskenderov
BKFC 38 postponed
BKFC

BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus

The scheduled for Friday, March 17, BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus is no longer taking place at Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, FL. The promotion announced that the event has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances outside of BKFC’s control regarding the venue”. A new date has been set for Friday, April 21.

Advertisements

“All tickets purchased for the March 17 date will be honored for the new date,” reads the announcement”. Refunds will be made available to those unable to attend on April 21. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and we look forward to seeing you on April 21.”

BKFC 38 was expected to see a featherweight clash between Vietnam-born former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen (3-1) and two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (26-10 MMA) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

More information is expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097