The scheduled for Friday, March 17, BKFC 38: Nguyen vs Straus is no longer taking place at Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, FL. The promotion announced that the event has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances outside of BKFC’s control regarding the venue”. A new date has been set for Friday, April 21.

“All tickets purchased for the March 17 date will be honored for the new date,” reads the announcement”. Refunds will be made available to those unable to attend on April 21. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and we look forward to seeing you on April 21.”

BKFC 38 was expected to see a featherweight clash between Vietnam-born former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen (3-1) and two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus (26-10 MMA) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

More information is expected to be announced shortly.