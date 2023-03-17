Canelo expects ‘danger’ against Ryder, who vows to ‘leave no stone unturned’

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line when he faces John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, May 6. Making the second defense of his crown and battling it out in front of his home country crowd for the first time in over eleven and a half years, the champion faces the mandatory challenger from England, who makes his second attempt to claim world title. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live stream on DAZN.

Following a kickoff press conference held in Guadalajara earlier this week, the fighters hosted a launch press conference at Petco Park Stadium, home of the San Diego Padres.

‘It’s going to be a danger for me, but I feel good’

Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision scored last September in Las Vegas when he won the trilogy fight against his old foe Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and retained his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts. In May 2022, the 32-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco failed his attempt to become a two-time light heavyweight champion dropping a UD against current WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol.

“The press conference in Guadalajara was an unbelievable moment for me because I saw my grandma, my dad, my mom, my brothers, my family there,” said Canelo Alvarez whose last fight in Mexico goes back to November 2011 when he stopped Kermit Cintron in the eleventh round. “A lot of media guys I saw when I started boxing. For me, I feel very proud and happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara and give the people some of the experience I have in other places as the best in the world.”

“I think it’s the perfect time. A long time ago I wanted to fight in Guadalajara, but I think this is the perfect moment, the perfect fight to bring to Guadalajara.”

“I’m so excited to show everybody they’re wrong. I feel very good. I have a lot of years in my career; 17 years as a pro. I’ve had injuries too. I’m not at my best but I’m very motivated and I’m very happy to be in the gym, to train at 100 per cent, and they’re going to see what is coming. I’m very excited and motivated. Be careful with that.”

Canelo Alvarez at the press conference at Petco Park Stadium, San Diego | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

On his way to become the undisputed champion, in May 2021 in Arlington, Texas, Canelo claimed the WBO super middleweight title against former champion Billy Joe Saunders via eight-round retirement and retained his WBA and WBC straps. Ahead of his bout against Ryder, the Mexican star said that the upcoming fight against another British boxer is looking to become one of the top moments of his career.

“He [Ryder] has everything to win, nothing to lose, right? He’s always there, fighting with the good fighters trying to get that opportunity, and now he got it. It’s going to be a danger for me, but I feel good.”

“It will be one of the best moments in my career for sure. The fight with Billy Joe Saunders in Dallas was amazing, one of the most enjoyable fights I’ve ever been in. I think in Guadalajara it will be the same or even more.”

‘No stone unturned’

John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) was in action last November in London, where he defeated Zach Parker via fifth-round retirement and took the vacant WBO interim super middleweight belt. Prior to that, he defeated former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs by split decision. Riding the four-win streak, Islington, London-born 34-year-old said he would do everything to come out victorious.

“It’s a great opportunity that has not been gifted, Ryder said, who fights for the fourth time outside the UK. “I’ve worked hard at this for years. Like you said, I’ve suffered the highs, the lows, the bottom of the barrel, really. I’d like to take time to thank you, Saul and Eddie, for making this fight happen. Charlie, for working tirelessly back and forth with you to get the deal done. And three, it’s right what [Charlie Sims] said about my trainer Tony Sims, he can’t be here because of the schedule.”

“We’re all in big fights and Tony’s been a rock in my career and someone that’s brought me back from the bottom and believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and I thank him for that. I also thank the family and friends, you, Charlie, for sticking by me and livening me up at times. Down to my mom and dad, my partner, and you know what, down to myself because if I give up on myself then I won’t be here. I’ve dug deep, I’ve done what I’ve had to do, I’ve worked hard to get back into this mandatory position, took the right fights at the right times, and I’m just really pleased to be here.”

John Ryder at the press conference at Petco Park Stadium, San Diego | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

In November 2019 in Liverpool, England, Ryder challenged Callum Smith for WBA super middleweight title. The latter retained the belt by unanimous decision, but then failed his third defense against Canelo in December 2021.

“Obviously the decision went against us in 2019, then the Covid times hit, which really messed everything up, but like you say, and I truly believe, timing is everything in this sport. It waits for no man, but the timing is right for me now.”

“I’m not here for a holiday and I wouldn’t bring the team with me, have the team around me that I have if I didn’t believe I could win. I’m going, leaving no stone unturned, putting everything in this camp and truly believe I can come away victorious on May 6.”

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 7.

The list of bouts featured on Canelo vs Ryder undercard is expected to be announced shortly.