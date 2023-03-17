Undefeated contender Cody Crowley goes up against Abel Ramos at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The pair squares off in the ten-round welterweight bout kicking off Benavidez vs Plant PPV card live on Showtime in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

The 29-year-old Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) is a native of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada but trains in Las Vegas with longtime coach Ibn Cason as he continues his ascent in the 147-pound division. After impressively dispatching the previously unbeaten Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and rugged contender Josesito Lopez in his last two outings, Crowley hopes to take advantage of another opportunity on one of boxing’s biggest stages.

Here is what Crowley had to say about training camp, Ramos and more.

On what he’s shown the boxing world with his most recent wins

“With my last two wins broadcast on Showtime and Showtime PPV, I proved to the world that I’m an elite fighter. I belong in every conversation regarding the welterweight division. I earned the right to challenge for the welterweight championship of the world.”

On where he can still improve as a fighter

“As a fighter, there is always room for improvement. I’m an all-around fighter. I can box, I can punch, I can take a punch and I can outthink any opponent who is in front of me. Improvement will come as I am able to get more activity and not deal with as much ring rust. Improvement will also come as the stakes in each fight are raised.”

On his opponent, Abel Ramos

“Abel Ramos is a solid fighter. I believe that he is coming to fight and will be very aggressive. But, he is now in the ring with an extremely hungry fighter. As the fight progresses, I will discover the holes in his style. With my non-stop aggression, I will suffocate anything he’s trying to do.”

On where he stands in the welterweight division

“I truly believe that I am one of the top three welterweight fighters in the world. The only ones ahead of me are Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Fighting either of them, I can then prove to be the best in the world. I believe that I can beat either of them, because I’m younger and hungrier. There is no one who can keep up with my relentless attack and determination in the ring.

“Right now, I believe that I’m better than any of the other contenders. It’s time to fight for the world title. It’s time to fight Errol Spence Jr.”

On fighting in memory of his late father

“Dedicating this fight and my career to honor my father’s memory means everything to me. He was and still is my greatest fan. He pushed me to succeed. He believed in me when there was nobody else. Becoming welterweight champion of the world is our dream.

“With my father’s passing, I started ‘55 for 55′ to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. It is my goal to help people and save lives with this program and for it to be another way of honoring his memory.”

In the main event, unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends his interim WBC belt against former IBF titleholder Caleb Plant. Also on the card, Jesus Alejandro Ramos faces Joey Spencer in a ten-rounder at super welterweight and Chris Colbert takes on Jose Valenzuela in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Plant airs live on Sunday, March 26.