Boxing

Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins weigh-in results

Newswire

NXTGEN

Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) and Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs) square off in the ten-round main event of NXTGEN card live stream on DAZN from Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, March 18. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA International welterweight title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Also on the card, Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) and Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) face off in a ten-rounder for the vacant English heavyweight strap. As well, Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-round bout for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight belt.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Pattinson vs Jenkins fight card

Main card

  • Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant WBA International welterweight title
  • Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant English heavyweight title
  • Hopey Price vs. Thomas Masson, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title
  • Mark Dickinson vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Calum French vs. Jordan Ellison, 8 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

  • Muhammad Ali vs. Sean Jackson, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Ben Marksby vs. Michal Bulik, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 4 rounds, light flyweight
  • Adam Reichard vs. Jahfieus Faure, 4 rounds, lightweight
