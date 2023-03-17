DAZN launches Channel 429 on Sky ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Dazn Group, the global sports entertainment platform, today announces the launch of DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky ahead of the return of British boxing’s biggest name, two-time World Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua, on 1 April 2023.

From 23 March, DAZN 1 HD will show a 24/7 unrivalled schedule of live and catch-up content, including the ultimate UK boxing line up with 50 fights a year featuring international superstars like Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor and Ryan Garcia, alongside a daily dose of boxing news on the DAZN Boxing Show.

The non-stop programming will also include DAZN’s trailblazing tie up with KSI’s Misfits Boxing – the X Series, a new era of crossover boxing featuring the biggest names in entertainment, sport and lifestyle headlining blockbuster fight nights.

For UK fans, DAZN delivers the fastest growing mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, the Professional Fighters League, alongside a full roster of MMA content including, MMA Bushido, MMA Naciones, Oktagon MMA, King of Kings, Brave Combat Federation, and Muay Thai For Life. DAZN also brings an action-packed wrestling schedule with All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and Prime Time Wrestling.

Alongside this compelling package of elite combat sports, fans can watch leading women’s football, including every game of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and top-flight Spanish women’s football Primera División Femenina, emerging sports such as Streetleague Skateboarding, eSports, and extreme sports with Red Bull TV as well as DAZN documentaries including the recent world cup series – Three Lions, Maradona: The Fall and The Phenomenon.

On DAZN’s app, customers can watch live events, catch up, and enjoy videos on demand, as well as get access to all NFL Games via NFL Game Pass International and exclusive betting offers on DAZN Bet.

DAZN 1 HD makes Dazn content more accessible than ever.

Dazn Group CEO, Shay Segev said, “Getting Dazn widely distributed is a priority for us as it delivers our great and growing array of content to more and more fans. We have ambitious, long-term and strategic plans for the UK market. The more people get to know Dazn and what we offer, not just in terms of rights but the full range of digital, interactive and sports entertainment we are developing, the better.

“This launch is great news for sports fans. DAZN 1 HD will optimise exposure for the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight, ensuring it is his most hotly anticipated and accessible bout in over a decade.”

Anthony Joshua said, “Dazn is?working?really hard to take sports?broadcasting to new levels and bring fans closer to the action than ever before. It’s a huge element of?why?I wanted to?commit my long-term future to the platform. The launch of DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 will make it even easier for fans to?access my return to the ring on Saturday 1 April against Jermaine Franklin.?Make sure you tune in for a?spectacular?night of boxing.”

Customers can sign up to subscribe to DAZN HD 1 from 16 March ahead of the programming beginning on 23 March. Subscribing to DAZN 1 HD via Sky grants access to the entire Dazn service via the Dazn app, which can be downloaded on Smart TVs, Games Consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or you can download the app on iPhone, iPad, android and mobile or directly at DAZN.com.

The easiest way to access Dazn remains signing up directly to the Dazn service via DAZN.com.

How to sign up for Dazn?on Sky if you are a new subscriber

Visit this URL: www.dazn.com/skyuk and follow the steps listed or call our contact centre:

UK – 0870 248 0000 – Calls cost 13p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge

ROI – +353 1 55 66 555

Once signed up DAZN 1 HD, you will also have access to the DAZN app

More details can be found here.

Existing subscribers

Existing subscribers will not automatically have access to DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 on Sky

Please visit here for more information

In the UK?& Ire DAZN is available as a?Monthly Saver?(x12) at £9.99, an?Annual Super Saver?priced at?£99.99 and a?Flexible Monthly?Pass?priced at £19.99.