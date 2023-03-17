Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in results

Former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) takes on Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 1 NC, 15 KOs) in the main event at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on Saturday, March 18. The light heavyweight clash is scheduled for twelve rounds live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) goes up against former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) in a twelve-round lightweight bout. Also on the card, Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) takes on Alex Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) and Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.
Get Ramirez vs Rosado full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Ramirez vs Rosado fight card
Main card
- Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
- Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight
- Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard
- Jorge Chavez vs. Bryan Perez, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Patricio Manuel vs. Hien Huynh, 4 rounds, super featherweight