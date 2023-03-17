Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in results

Former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) takes on Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 1 NC, 15 KOs) in the main event at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on Saturday, March 18. The light heavyweight clash is scheduled for twelve rounds live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) goes up against former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) in a twelve-round lightweight bout. Also on the card, Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) takes on Alex Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) and Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Ramirez vs Rosado full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ramirez vs Rosado fight card

Main card

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, lightweight

Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Bryan Perez, 4 rounds, featherweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Patricio Manuel vs. Hien Huynh, 4 rounds, super featherweight