Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Thursday, March 16. The contest pits Haitian-Canadian former world champion and contender from Germany. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds IBF light heavyweight title eliminator. In Australia the fight card airs live on Friday, March 17.

In the ten-round co-main, Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) and Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Canadian clash at junior welterweight. Also on the card, Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs) of Ireland goes up against undefeated Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KOs) and Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder for the IBF International junior welterweight belt.

In addition, Yoel Angeloni (1-0) of Italy takes on Alexander Calixto (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Caroline Veyre (2-0) squares off against Anaelle Angerville (5-1-1) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Rounding up the action, undefeated Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) faces Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Thursday, March 16

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, March 17

Time: 10 am AEDT

Germany

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, March 17

Time: 12 am CET

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pascal vs Eifert from practically anywhere.

Pascal vs Eifert fight card

Get Pascal vs Eifert full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – IBF light heavyweight title eliminator

Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 8 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF Intercontinental super lightweight title

Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto, 4 rounds, welterweight

Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville, 6 rounds, featherweight

Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert results