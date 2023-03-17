Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Boxing

Pascal vs Eifert results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Stream Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert results live from Laval, Canada
Jean Pascal and Michael Eifert at the weigh-in | Twitter/yvonmichelGYM

Pascal vs Eifert: IBF 175-pound title eliminator

Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Thursday, March 16. The contest pits Haitian-Canadian former world champion and contender from Germany. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds IBF light heavyweight title eliminator. In Australia the fight card airs live on Friday, March 17.

In the ten-round co-main, Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) and Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Canadian clash at junior welterweight. Also on the card, Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs) of Ireland goes up against undefeated Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KOs) and Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder for the IBF International junior welterweight belt.

In addition, Yoel Angeloni (1-0) of Italy takes on Alexander Calixto (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Caroline Veyre (2-0) squares off against Anaelle Angerville (5-1-1) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Rounding up the action, undefeated Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) faces Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Thursday, March 16
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 10 am AEDT

Germany

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 12 am CET

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pascal vs Eifert from practically anywhere.

Stream Pascal vs Eifert live on FITE

Pascal vs Eifert fight card

Get Pascal vs Eifert full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – IBF light heavyweight title eliminator
  • Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 8 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF Intercontinental super lightweight title
  • Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert results

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

