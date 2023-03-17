Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada on Thursday, March 16. The contest pits Haitian-Canadian former world champion and contender from Germany. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds IBF light heavyweight title eliminator. In Australia the fight card airs live on Friday, March 17.
In the ten-round co-main, Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) and Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Canadian clash at junior welterweight. Also on the card, Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs) of Ireland goes up against undefeated Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KOs) and Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder for the IBF International junior welterweight belt.
In addition, Yoel Angeloni (1-0) of Italy takes on Alexander Calixto (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Caroline Veyre (2-0) squares off against Anaelle Angerville (5-1-1) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Rounding up the action, undefeated Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) faces Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Thursday, March 16
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 10 am AEDT
Germany
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 12 am CET
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pascal vs Eifert from practically anywhere.
Pascal vs Eifert fight card
Get Pascal vs Eifert full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – IBF light heavyweight title eliminator
- Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 8 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF Intercontinental super lightweight title
- Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro, 8 rounds, bantamweight