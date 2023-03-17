Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in & results, Edwards vs Usman 3

Newswire

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 weigh-in live show

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official and come face to face.

In the main event, reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title in a five-round championship rematch against former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2). In the co-main event, former interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (23-4) battles it out against Rafael Fiziev (12-1) in a three-round lightweight bout.

UFC 286 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 286 fight card

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

  • Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
  • Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
  • Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card

  • Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
  • Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
  • Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo
