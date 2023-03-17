UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in & results, Edwards vs Usman 3

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official and come face to face.
In the main event, reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title in a five-round championship rematch against former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2). In the co-main event, former interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (23-4) battles it out against Rafael Fiziev (12-1) in a three-round lightweight bout.
UFC 286 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.
Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 286 fight card
Main card
- Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
- Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
Preliminary card
- Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
- Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
- Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
Early preliminary card
- Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
- Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
- Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein
- Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo