UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in & results, Edwards vs Usman 3

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official and come face to face.

In the main event, reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title in a five-round championship rematch against former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2). In the co-main event, former interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (23-4) battles it out against Rafael Fiziev (12-1) in a three-round lightweight bout.

UFC 286 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 286 fight card

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo