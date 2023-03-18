Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Boxing

Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins prelims

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before The Bell

Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins prelims air live from Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, March 18, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Muhammad Ali takes on Sean Jackson in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Maisey Rose Courtney squares off against Buchra El Quaissi in a four-rounder at light flyweight. Plus, Adam Reichard and Jahfieus Faure battle it out in a four-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Mark Dickinson faces Ben Ridings in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, Pattinson vs Jenkins airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097