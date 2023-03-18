Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins prelims air live from Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, March 18, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Muhammad Ali takes on Sean Jackson in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Maisey Rose Courtney squares off against Buchra El Quaissi in a four-rounder at light flyweight. Plus, Adam Reichard and Jahfieus Faure battle it out in a four-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Mark Dickinson faces Ben Ridings in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, Pattinson vs Jenkins airs live on Sunday, March 19.

