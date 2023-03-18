Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta prelims air live from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on Saturday, March 18, leading to the main card on DAZN.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.
Get Diaz vs Gesta full fight card and start time.
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.
Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.