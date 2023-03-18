Newcastle-born former Team GB member Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) and Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs) of Swansea, Wales battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 18. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBA International welterweight title on the line.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.
The co-main event is an eight-round welterweight bout between Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medalist Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) and Italy’s Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) of Birmingham and Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle contest in a ten-rounder for the vacant English heavyweight strap.
As well, Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) of Leeds and Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) of France meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight belt. In addition, Calum French (3-0, 1 KO) of Gateshead and Jordan Ellison (14-44-3, 1 KO) of Seaham duel in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins
UK and USA
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 7 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 4:45 pm GMT / 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: 577 Fox Sports
Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 3:45 am AEDT
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pattinson vs Jenkins from practically anywhere.
Pattinson vs Jenkins fight card
Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant WBA International welterweight title
- Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant English heavyweight title
- Hopey Price vs. Thomas Masson, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title
- Calum French vs. Jordan Ellison, 8 rounds, lightweight
Prelims
- Mark Dickinson vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Adam Reichard vs. Jahfieus Faure, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 4 rounds, light flyweight
- Muhammad Ali vs. Sean Jackson, 4 rounds, super bantamweight