Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Boxing

Pattinson vs Jenkins results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins results live from Newcastle, England
Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

NXTGEN

Newcastle-born former Team GB member Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) and Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs) of Swansea, Wales battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 18. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBA International welterweight title on the line.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

The co-main event is an eight-round welterweight bout between Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medalist Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) and Italy’s Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) of Birmingham and Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle contest in a ten-rounder for the vacant English heavyweight strap.

As well, Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) of Leeds and Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) of France meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight belt. In addition, Calum French (3-0, 1 KO) of Gateshead and Jordan Ellison (14-44-3, 1 KO) of Seaham duel in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 7 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 4:45 pm GMT / 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT

Sign up for DAZN

Australia

Broadcast: 577 Fox Sports
Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 3:45 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pattinson vs Jenkins from practically anywhere.

Pattinson vs Jenkins fight card

Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant WBA International welterweight title
  • Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant English heavyweight title
  • Hopey Price vs. Thomas Masson, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title
  • Calum French vs. Jordan Ellison, 8 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

  • Mark Dickinson vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Adam Reichard vs. Jahfieus Faure, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 4 rounds, light flyweight
  • Muhammad Ali vs. Sean Jackson, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097