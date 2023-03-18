Newcastle-born former Team GB member Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) and Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs) of Swansea, Wales battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 18. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBA International welterweight title on the line.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

The co-main event is an eight-round welterweight bout between Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver medalist Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) and Italy’s Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) of Birmingham and Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) of Newcastle contest in a ten-rounder for the vacant English heavyweight strap.

As well, Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) of Leeds and Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) of France meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight belt. In addition, Calum French (3-0, 1 KO) of Gateshead and Jordan Ellison (14-44-3, 1 KO) of Seaham duel in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 7 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 4:45 pm GMT / 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: 577 Fox Sports

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 6 am AEDT

Prelims: 3:45 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pattinson vs Jenkins from practically anywhere.

Pattinson vs Jenkins fight card

Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant WBA International welterweight title

Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci, 8 rounds, welterweight

Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay, 10 rounds, heavyweight – for vacant English heavyweight title

Hopey Price vs. Thomas Masson, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title

Calum French vs. Jordan Ellison, 8 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

Mark Dickinson vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, middleweight

Adam Reichard vs. Jahfieus Faure, 4 rounds, lightweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 4 rounds, light flyweight

Muhammad Ali vs. Sean Jackson, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins results