MMA

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 results – St. Louis vs Laia

Newswire
Stream PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 St. Louis vs Laia results
Kendly St. Louis vs Paulo Laia faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 airs live on Friday, March 17. The event features the four-fight card with international MMA fighters making their second attempt to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

On the top of fight card, Week 1 finalist Kendly St. Louis of the United States faces Week 4 competitor Paulo Laia of Brazil at lightweight. Also on the card, Jackie Cataline of the United States and Evelyn Martins of Brazil square off at women’s featherweight. As well, Denzel Freeman meets his fellow-American Raiden Kovacs at heavyweight. In addition, Sadeck Sanon of Burkina Faso takes on Ali Omar of the United States at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 18.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 12 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

PFL Contract winners

  • Kendly St. Louis vs. Paulo Laia
  • Jackie Cataline vs. Evelyn Martins
  • Denzel Freeman vs. Raiden Kovacs
  • Sanon Sadeck vs. Ali Omar
