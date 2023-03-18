PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 results – St. Louis vs Laia

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 airs live on Friday, March 17. The event features the four-fight card with international MMA fighters making their second attempt to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

Advertisements

On the top of fight card, Week 1 finalist Kendly St. Louis of the United States faces Week 4 competitor Paulo Laia of Brazil at lightweight. Also on the card, Jackie Cataline of the United States and Evelyn Martins of Brazil square off at women’s featherweight. As well, Denzel Freeman meets his fellow-American Raiden Kovacs at heavyweight. In addition, Sadeck Sanon of Burkina Faso takes on Ali Omar of the United States at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 18.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network

Date: Friday, March 17

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 12 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

PFL Contract winners

Kendly St. Louis vs. Paulo Laia

Jackie Cataline vs. Evelyn Martins

Denzel Freeman vs. Raiden Kovacs

Sanon Sadeck vs. Ali Omar