PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 results – St. Louis vs Laia

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 airs live on Friday, March 17. The event features the four-fight card with international MMA fighters making their second attempt to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.
On the top of fight card, Week 1 finalist Kendly St. Louis of the United States faces Week 4 competitor Paulo Laia of Brazil at lightweight. Also on the card, Jackie Cataline of the United States and Evelyn Martins of Brazil square off at women’s featherweight. As well, Denzel Freeman meets his fellow-American Raiden Kovacs at heavyweight. In addition, Sadeck Sanon of Burkina Faso takes on Ali Omar of the United States at welterweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 18.
How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8
United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 12 pm AEDT
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 results
Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
PFL Contract winners
- Kendly St. Louis vs. Paulo Laia
- Jackie Cataline vs. Evelyn Martins
- Denzel Freeman vs. Raiden Kovacs
- Sanon Sadeck vs. Ali Omar