UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 19.

In the five-round main event, reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) of England makes his first title defense against former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2) of Nigeria in the immediate rematch and their third fight. Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision in their first non-title bout in December 2015. Edwards took the revenge, as well as claimed the belt by knockout in the fifth round at UFC 278 in August 2022.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Justin Gaethje (23-4) of the United States faces No. 6-ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-1) of Azerbaijan. Also on the PPV card, Bryan Barberena (18-9) of the United States and Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) of Iceland square off at welterweight. As well, Jennifer Maia (20-9-1) of Brazil and unbeaten Casey O’Neill (9-0) of Australia faceoff at women’s flyweight. In addition, Roman Dolidze (12-1) of Georgia and Marvin Vettori (18-6-1) of Italy duel at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

United States

Date: Saturday, March 18

Main card: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, March 19

Main card: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, March 18

Main card: 9 pm GMT live on BT Sport

Preliminary card: 7 pm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport

Early prelims: 5 pm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 from practically anywhere.

UFC 286 fight card

Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early preliminary card

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo