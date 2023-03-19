Christian Leroy Duncan takes TKO win against injured Dusko Todorovic at UFC 286

Christian Leroy Duncan (8-0) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Dusko Todorovic (12-4) at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. Making his Octagon debut in front of his home country crowd, the native of Gloucester, Gloucestershire defeated his opponent from Serbia via first-round TKO. The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout ended at 1 minute and 52 seconds into the first round following a knee injury sustained by the latter.

Christian Leroy Duncan wins via TKO after Dusko Todorovic suffers an injury during their fight #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/poEJgRSR0v — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 18, 2023

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

